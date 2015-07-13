Ad
'I like his style. He's a nice guy' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Dijsselbloem re-elected as Eurogroup chief

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Jeroen Dijsselbloem has been re-elected as president of the Eurogroup, the body of eurozone finance ministers, on Monday (13 July), the EU Council announced in a press statement.

"The Eurogroup reappointed Jeroen Dijsselbloem as president of the Eurogroup for the next 2.5 years. This decision was unanimously supported by all Eurogroup members", the press release said.

Dutch finance minister Dijsselbloem has been the second to hold the post, and his fellow finance ministers have no...

EU Political

EU Political
