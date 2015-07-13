Dijsselbloem re-elected as Eurogroup chief

Jeroen Dijsselbloem has been re-elected as president of the Eurogroup, the body of eurozone finance ministers, on Monday (13 July), the EU Council announced in a press statement.

"The Eurogroup reappointed Jeroen Dijsselbloem as president of the Eurogroup for the next 2.5 years. This decision was unanimously supported by all Eurogroup members", the press release said.

Dutch finance minister Dijsselbloem has been the second to hold the post, and his fellow finance ministers have no...