euobserver
The break-out meetings continued through the night (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Euro leaders signal breakthrough on Greece

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Eurozone leaders reached an agreement over a new Greek bailout Monday (13 July) morning after more than 16 hours of edgy talks.

“EuroSummit has unanimously reached agreement. All ready to go for ESM programme for Greece with serious reforms & financial support”, European Council president Donald Tusk posted on Twitter, referring to the European Stability Mechanism, an emergency fund.

The news followed a third meeting, in the early hours, between Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipr...

