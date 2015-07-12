Moment of truth for Merkel on Greece

Angela Merkel is known for not being fond of making decisions under pressure.

But on Sunday (12 July), the German chancellor will have to take the biggest decision of her 10 years’ in power: whether to let Greece stay in the eurozone.

As eurozone leaders met for an emergency summit in Brussels, only the German chancellor seemed to be in a position to tip the scales one way or the other.

Arriving at the euro summit Sunday afternoon, she said she would not seek "an agreement ...