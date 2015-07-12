Ad
euobserver
Merkel said no agreement 'at any price' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Moment of truth for Merkel on Greece

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Angela Merkel is known for not being fond of making decisions under pressure.

But on Sunday (12 July), the German chancellor will have to take the biggest decision of her 10 years’ in power: whether to let Greece stay in the eurozone.

As eurozone leaders met for an emergency summit in Brussels, only the German chancellor seemed to be in a position to tip the scales one way or the other.

Arriving at the euro summit Sunday afternoon, she said she would not seek "an agreement ...

EU Political

euobserver

