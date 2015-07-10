Greek shops, cafes hit by capital controls

If you took a walk down a typical street in central Athens, you might not notice the country’s economy is on the brink of collapse.

But in fact, thousands of small businesses, which make up for over 90 percent of companies in the debt-stricken country, have barely any income these days.

Despite the sale season, clothes shops and electronics stores, for instance, are making few sales. Some prefer to remain shut.

The bank holiday, enforced since 27 June, has all-but frozen t...