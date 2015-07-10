EU ministers at odds on relocating 40,000 migrants

Member states remain at odds on sharing asylum seekers from Italy and Greece, but have agreed to resettle over 20,000 refugees.

The plan, proposed earlier by the European Commission, would see up to 40,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece redistributed to other member states over a two-year period. Another 20,000 refugees would also be resettled.

EU interior ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday (9 July) agreed to delay taking a final decision.

“We are not very far from th...