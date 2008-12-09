The picture is grim for Europe's Roma

With global markets shattered and far-right groups gaining strength across the continent, anti-Gypsism has risen dramatically this past year. Living often on the fringes of society, Roma have been the target of racist violence across Europe, with attacks this autumn in Italy, Czech Republic, and Hungary.
As a Roma advocate in Brussels, I wonder: what will economic recession now mean for my fellow Roma?
Developed economies are weakening, and in eastern Europe the crisis is starti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.