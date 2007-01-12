Ad
Mainstream MEPs share a view that the new far-right group will remain marginal and isolated (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

Socialists urge political embargo against far-right group

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Socialist leader Martin Schultz is set to urge other political groups in the European Parliament to join forces and sideline the new far-right faction once it is formally confirmed next week, while calling for higher thresholds for deputies to form a new group.

The new far-right group – calling itself "Identity, Tradition, Sovereignty" likely to be formally constituted next week- teams up a mixed bunch of anti-immigrant and xenophobic MEPs, with a leader who is awaiting a court verdict ...

