euobserver
This week's summit will be the last summit for Tony Blair as UK prime minister (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Four concessions needed to avoid EU treaty referendum, says Blair

by Honor Mahony,

British prime minister Tony Blair has said that if London manages to get its way in four areas during the upcoming summit on a new treaty for the EU then there will be no need for the country to have referendum on the resulting document.

At his final appearance before the Commons Liaison Committee, on Monday afternoon (18 June), Mr Blair set out his political stall before the crucial gathering of EU leaders beginning Thursday evening in Brussels by saying that he would refuse to comprom...

