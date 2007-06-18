Four concessions needed to avoid EU treaty referendum, says Blair

British prime minister Tony Blair has said that if London manages to get its way in four areas during the upcoming summit on a new treaty for the EU then there will be no need for the country to have referendum on the resulting document.
At his final appearance before the Commons Liaison Committee, on Monday afternoon (18 June), Mr Blair set out his political stall before the crucial gathering of EU leaders beginning Thursday evening in Brussels by saying that he would refuse to comprom...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here