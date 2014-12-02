MEPs accuse Moscovici of giving France special treatment

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday (2 December) was showered with criticism in the European Parliament after granting France three extra months to fix its budget.

Moscovici said France received three extra months because the EU commission did not have all the necessary information.

While he insisted that the commission was not being "complacent or lenient" he also let it be known that other countries did file all the data in time.

"Thank you for clarifying...