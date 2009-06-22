It is not about a territorial dispute

I would like to elevate the debate above the merits of the territorial dispute between Slovenia and Croatia. Yes, there is one. However, the question is how to solve it on grounds of international law.

It is my intention to approach the issue not from a Croatian but from a European perspective. On that count, Slovenia erodes the values of the EU in two aspects. First, by resurrecting a 20th century blunt und boden nationalism, and second, by infringing the value of the rule of law (inc...