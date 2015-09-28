Pro-independence parties gain majority in Catalan parliament

Pro-independence parties won a majority of seats in the Catalan parliament in Sunday’s (27 September) election, giving them a mandate to try to break away from Madrid.

The secessionist coalition of political parties and civil society groups, Junts pel Si, together with the radical left-wing party CUP, obtained 72 seats in the 135-seat assembly, four more than the 68 needed for an absolute majority.

“We have a clear victory. We will organise the government such that we can fulfil o...