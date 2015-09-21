Ad
euobserver
Passengers were happy to leave Croatia (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

The road to Europe: trains, hunger, and bitterly cold delays

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Gyekenyes, Hungary,

As the sunset gilds the cornfields along the single train track, unlikely passengers arrive at Botovo, a sleepy village at the edge of Croatia. The human cargo of 11 carriages is part of the biggest wave of refugees Europe has seen since WWII.

There are about 1,500 refugees and migrants: Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans and others from troubled hotspots in the world, who are making their way slowly through the heart of Europe via Greece.

They are knocking down borders hastily reinstalled ...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Passengers were happy to leave Croatia (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Migration

