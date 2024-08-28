Ad
The liberal Renew group in the European Parliament have asked the EU Commission to "urgently investigate“ if Bulgaria's law is compatible with EU values (Photo: Alexander Grey)

Increasing pressure on EU Commission to react to Bulgaria's homophobic law

by Marion Bergermann, Brussels,

Weeks after a vote in Bulgaria banning information about LGBTIQ life in the country's schools, more and more MEPs in Brussels are looking at the EU Commission to step in.

The liberals in the European Parliament, Renew Europe, have asked the commission to "urgently investigate“ if the law is compatible with EU laws...

Author Bio

Marion Bergermann is a Brussels-based journalist covering EU politics.

