Increasing pressure on EU Commission to react to Bulgaria's homophobic law

Weeks after a vote in Bulgaria banning information about LGBTIQ life in the country's schools, more and more MEPs in Brussels are looking at the EU Commission to step in.
The liberals in the European Parliament, Renew Europe, have asked the commission to "urgently investigate“ if the law is compatible with EU laws...
Marion Bergermann is a Brussels-based journalist covering EU politics.
