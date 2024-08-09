Ad
More than 10,000 people attended Pride in Bulgaria's capital city Sofia in June, says Sofia Pride (Photo: Sophia Pride 2024)

EU says it will defend rights after Bulgaria adopts anti-LGBTIQ law

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it will defend minority rights, following a Russian-inspired Bulgarian draft law that seeks to ban LGBTIQ "propaganda" in schools.

"We remain steady in our commitment to tackling discrimination, inequalities and challenges faced by the LGBTIQ individuals also," said Anitta Hipper, a European Commission spokesperson in Brussels on T...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

