Bulgaria has a 234km metal fence along much of its border with Turkey. (Photo: UNHCR / D. Kashavelov)

Bulgaria pressured Frontex to ignore abuse in return for witnessing 'how border guarding works'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Frontex officers in Bulgaria were offered experiencing how border guarding actually works in reality on the ground — on the condition they don't report violations, according to internal Frontex documents seen by EUobserver.

The documents suggest the Bulgarian border guards are knowingly abusing the rights of prospective asylum seekers along the shared land bor...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

