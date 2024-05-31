Bulgaria: the new EU flashpoint for border control vs human rights

On 21 January, a group of eight people attempted the crossing from Turkey into Bulgaria; a route that has become increasingly popular as Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tineke Strik is a Dutch MEP for the Greens. The Centre for Legal Aid - Voice in Bulgaria is a Bulgarian NGO helping migrants.
Tineke Strik is a Dutch MEP for the Greens. The Centre for Legal Aid - Voice in Bulgaria is a Bulgarian NGO helping migrants.