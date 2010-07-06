Ad
Ms Ashton: EU diplomats are waiting for her 'strategic overview' on EUSRs as the clock ticks until 31 August (Photo: European Parliament)

Four EU special envoys facing the chop

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With their contracts set to expire at the end of next month, the EU's elite squad of peace envoys, the EU Special Representatives (EUSRs), is unsure who will have a job to go to in the future.

The latest discussion between EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton and EU member states, held in Brussels on Monday (5 July), envisaged that one group of EUSRs will stay around until at least August 2011.

The lucky group of seven includes the envoys handling Afghanistan, the African G...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

