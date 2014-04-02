Nordic populist parties divided on which EP group to join

Right-wing populist parties from the Nordic countries are set to take different political paths after the European elections in May.

While the Sweden Democrats are looking towards the likely coalition between France’s National Front and the Dutch Freedom Party, the Danish People’s Party and The Finns party are seeking their political alliances elsewhere.

"Our choice is between the EFD [Europe of Freedom and Democracy] and the ECR [European Conservatives and Reformists]," Timo Soi...