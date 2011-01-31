Ad
Parliament's ceiling, shortly after the August 2008 collapse (Photo: strastv)

EU parliament ceiling collapse saved €1.7 million

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Travel and accommodation savings of nearly €2 million were made in 2008 when MEPs were forced to relocate to Brussels due to a collapsed ceiling in the European Parliament's Strasbourg plenary chamber, according to documents published this month.

Responding to recent questions from MEPs, parliament's top official, Klaus Welle, estimated that the additional costs associated with holding two September sessions in Brussels as opposed to Strasbourg amounted to €818,740, largely due to trai...

