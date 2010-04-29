Kosovo status issue threatens EU-Balkan summit

The Spanish presidency is "working" on getting minister-level delegates from all Balkan entities, including Kosovo, on board for an EU-Balkan summit in June, with Serbia threatening to boycott any gathering which would imply a recognition of its former province's independence.

"We are working very hard to organise this EU-Balkan summit in Sarajevo early June, hopefully at ministerial level and maybe with representatives from other countries who have an interest in this region," Cristina...