Pole heads new anti-federalist group

The strategic positioning within the newly-formed European Conservatives and Reformists group continued late on Tuesday night (14 July) with the surprise election of Polish MEP Michal Tomasz Kaminski as its chairman.

UK MEP Timothy Kirkhope had initially been billed to stand unopposed for the post but stood aside at the last minute when Mr Kaminski failed to get elected as one of the parliament's 14 vice-presidents on Tuesday afternoon.

The sudden decision to allow Mr Kaminski to...