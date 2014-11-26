MEPs endorse Juncker investment plan despite criticism

Most members of the European Parliament on Wednesday (26 November) endorsed Jean Claude Juncker's investment plan based on financial engineering, but critical voices said the scheme did not add up.

Juncker defended the scheme, which will use €8bn in "real" money from the EU budget and trigger an estimated €315bn in private and public investments over the next three years.

He described the plan variously as a "breath of fresh air" in the EU institutions, a "watering can" and "jump ...