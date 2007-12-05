EU facing uncertainty over Russian energy supplies, study says

Europe faces uncertainty over future energy supplies from Russia, with Russian oil and gas reserves likely to run out if Moscow does not invest more in the sector and boost energy efficiency at home, a fresh study has warned.

A report by the Berlin-based German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) released on Tuesday (4 December) questions Moscow's ability to keep up with growing world demand for oil and gas.

Existing reserves in both gas and oil will run out within decades if t...