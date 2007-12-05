Ad
euobserver
Foreign investment in Russia's energy sector shows a downward trend (Photo: Gazprom)

EU facing uncertainty over Russian energy supplies, study says

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Europe faces uncertainty over future energy supplies from Russia, with Russian oil and gas reserves likely to run out if Moscow does not invest more in the sector and boost energy efficiency at home, a fresh study has warned.

A report by the Berlin-based German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) released on Tuesday (4 December) questions Moscow's ability to keep up with growing world demand for oil and gas.

Existing reserves in both gas and oil will run out within decades if t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Foreign investment in Russia's energy sector shows a downward trend (Photo: Gazprom)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections