euobserver
"It is not possible for the eurozone to continue without a clearly identified economic government," says the French president (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Sarkozy in fresh call for eurozone 'government'

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (21 October) renewed calls he made last week for the creation of an "economic government" for countries using the euro, in order to react better to crisis situations such as the current global financial turmoil.

"It is not possible for the euro zone to continue without a clearly identified economic government. We cannot go on like this," Mr Sarkozy, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, told MEPs gathered for a plenary sess...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

