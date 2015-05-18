Luxembourg PM marries gay partner

Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel put himself in the history books on Friday (15 May) by becoming the first EU government leader to marry someone of the same sex.



The marriage - held in private - symbolises how legal rights for gay citizens of the EU have advanced in the past years.

Since 2001, gay marriage has become possible in just over a third of EU countries. When counting non-EU members Norway and Iceland, twelve European countries allow people of the same sex to marry.<...