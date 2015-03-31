Franco-German relations now a 'brotherhood'

The leaders of France and Germany on Tuesday said that recent national tragedies have brought their two countries together in a sign that the Franco-German engine - notably off-track in recent years - may be back up and running.

In a relatively upbeat press conference to mark the 17th annual meeting of ministers from the two governments both President Francois Hollande and Chancellor Angela Merkel referred to the Paris terror attacks in January and the crash of the Germanwings plane in...