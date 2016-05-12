Weakened Irish PM faces delicate balancing act

After a record 70 days with a caretaker cabinet following elections on 26 February, Enda Kenny was re-installed as prime minister of Ireland last Friday (6 May). But he leads a fragile minority government that few commentators expect to last more than two years.

Kenny is backed by 59 MPs from a parliament of 158, scraping past the minimum requirement for a minority government of 58.

Any potential lawmaking achievements now hinge on a commitment from the main opposition party, cen...