Ad
euobserver
Enda Kenny is relying on the help of his party's oldest foes, Fianna Fail (Photo: Council of European Union)

Weakened Irish PM faces delicate balancing act

EU Political
by Shona Murray, Dublin,

After a record 70 days with a caretaker cabinet following elections on 26 February, Enda Kenny was re-installed as prime minister of Ireland last Friday (6 May). But he leads a fragile minority government that few commentators expect to last more than two years.

Kenny is backed by 59 MPs from a parliament of 158, scraping past the minimum requirement for a minority government of 58.

Any potential lawmaking achievements now hinge on a commitment from the main opposition party, cen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Irish election creates political puzzle
How has Ireland's gay rights referendum changed activism?
Enda Kenny is relying on the help of his party's oldest foes, Fianna Fail (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections