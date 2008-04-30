Bosnia angered by signing of EU-Serbia deal

The signing of a pre-accession deal between the EU and Serbia has been criticised by Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has so far not had the privilege of being offered a similar deal.

"Although the practice of the EU is to insist on fulfilment of all the requirements needed for deepening relations with potential member states, this act shows that Serbia enjoys some benefits like no other country," Haris Silajdzic, the Bosniak chairperson of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite state preside...