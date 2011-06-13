Ad
A Stalin-era propaganda poster - Soviet crimes are still taboo in some countries (Photo: Wikipedia)

Lithuania gets EU backing for confrontation with Communist past

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A strong promoter of shedding light on the crimes against humanity committed under the Soviet occupation, Lithuania on Friday managed to get the political backing of the other 26 EU member states for measures aimed at educating the public about all totalitarian regimes in Europe.

"We were active in promoting the question of crimes of totalitarian regimes, because it is also important for us to know what has happened in other countries," Lithuanian justice minister Remigijus Simasius tol...

