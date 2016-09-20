FreeInterrail: saving Europe by travelling

Everything started with a quick idea back in the spring of 2014. We were on an Interrail journey through 14 European countries to interview young people on their perspectives on Europe, politics, and their own futures.

After several weeks, we arrived in Vienna and met up with essayist Robert Menasse for dinner. At that dinner table, we talked about how this travelling experience had changed our view of Europe and its people.

Both of us had been fervent Europeans before – or so w...