Ad
euobserver
A free train pass would tackle several deep problems at once: the rise of nationalism, lack of trust in the EU, a divided and disconnected young generation. (Photo: Ruben Bos)

#FreeInterrail: saving Europe by travelling

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Vincent-Immanuel Herr and Martin Speer, Berlin,

Everything started with a quick idea back in the spring of 2014. We were on an Interrail journey through 14 European countries to interview young people on their perspectives on Europe, politics, and their own futures.

After several weeks, we arrived in Vienna and met up with essayist Robert Menasse for dinner. At that dinner table, we talked about how this travelling experience had changed our view of Europe and its people.

Both of us had been fervent Europeans before – or so w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Youth worst affected by labour market gaps
A free train pass would tackle several deep problems at once: the rise of nationalism, lack of trust in the EU, a divided and disconnected young generation. (Photo: Ruben Bos)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections