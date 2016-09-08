Ad
EU parliament has held off adopting the PNR agreement with Canada. (Photo: Air Canada)

PNR deal with Canada violates rights, says EU top lawyer

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An advocate-general of the European Court of Justice on Thursday (8 September) said the passenger name records (PNR) agreement with Canada "cannot be entered into in its current form."

The provisional agreement signed off in 2014 allows Canadian authorities to use and retain passenger details in their efforts to crackdown on crime and terrorism. They can also pass the collected information onto foreign authorities.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs set to back air-passenger data sharing
Rule of Law

