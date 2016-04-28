Ad
Around half of all MEPs have a second income, says Corporate Europe Observatory (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs vote to keep second jobs, protect Schulz

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Efforts to ban side jobs for MEPs were scuppered on Thursday (28 April) when the European Parliament in a surprise move decided to axe any future vote on the issue.

MEPs voted to delete a paragraph calling for the ban as part of a much larger discharge report on how the EU parliament spent its money in 2014.

Second or third jobs for MEPs have raised thorny conflict of interest issues between their duties as public lawmakers and their gainful employment in the private sector, on wh...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

