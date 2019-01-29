Ad
euobserver
Warsaw. The 'manifesto' sees a list of pragmatic changes that Polish analysts and governmental officials see as crucial in the development of the European Union (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

What does Poland want from the EU?

EU Political
Opinion
by Piotr Arak, WARSAW,

In recent years, the European Union has been shaken by numerous internal crises, and none of the 'old members' managed to propose a strategy that would unify the continent.

Maybe its high time for countries like Poland, Sweden or Romania to introduce changes that would break the deadlock and monopoly of Germany and France in reforms of the block.

In a paper called

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Piotr Arak is the director of the semi-autonomous Polish Economic Institute, which is under the supervision of prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Related articles

France and Germany hope to revive EU with Aachen treaty
EU action on Hungary and Poland drowns in procedure
Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league
Salvini and Kaczynski - the new 'axis' powers?
Warsaw. The 'manifesto' sees a list of pragmatic changes that Polish analysts and governmental officials see as crucial in the development of the European Union (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Piotr Arak is the director of the semi-autonomous Polish Economic Institute, which is under the supervision of prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections