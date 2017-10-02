Ad
The polling station in the Maragall Secondary School Institute. More than 2.2 million people voted, according to the Catalan government. (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Catalonia's separatists claim victory after violent day

by Helena Spongenberg and Eric Maurice, Barcelona and Brussels,

Catalan separatist leaders will press ahead with the region's independence in the wake of a referendum on Sunday (1 October), which the Spanish government said "did not happen".

"With this day of hope and suffering, the citizens of Catalonia have won the right to an independent state in the form a republic," Carles Puigdemont, the president of the Catalan government, said at the end of a day marked by Spanish police violence inside and outside polling stations.

A meeting of the C...

