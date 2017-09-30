Ad
The Spanish and Catalan leaders, Mariano Rajoy (l) and Carles Puigdemont (r) after the Barcelona terror attack in August. The dispute "has reached a moment of absolute conflict". (Photo: Pool Moncloa/José Antonio Ramos)

Spain and Catalonia in referendum showdown

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Authorities in Madrid and Barcelona continued their standoff on Friday (29 September), hours before an independence referendum was due to take place in Catalonia despite having been declared illegal by Spanish judges.\n \n"Catalan citizens will be able to vote on Sunday," the vice-president of the Catalan government Oriol Junqueras said in a press conference with the regional government spokesman, Jordi Turull, and the minister in charge of external relations, Raul Romeva.\n \nThey showed one...

