Spanish election: Conservatives resist call for change

Spanish conservatives are expected to cling to power after Sunday’s (20 December) general election, despite much change in Spain’s political landscape.

The last authorised opinion polls published on Monday (14 December) gave a narrow lead to the Popular Party (PP) of prime minister Mariano Rajoy, with between 25-30 percent of voting intentions.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) trails with just over 20 percent. It is closely followed by Spain’s two upstart parties: the centre-right Ciud...