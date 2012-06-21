Germany to delay eurozone bail-out fund

The 9 July start for the eurozone's €500bn strong bail-out fund is set to be delayed by a few weeks as Germany waits for a ruling by its highest court.

German President Joachim Gauck on Thursday (21 June) said he would accept a request by the Constitutional Court to postpone the signature of the legal acts needed for the European Stability Mechanism to come into force, pending a ruling on their constitutionality.

Earlier that day, the German government reached an agreement with th...