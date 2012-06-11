'Normal' shooting resumes in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

The string of recent killings in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is nothing unusual, EU diplomats in the region say.
Armenia last week accused Azerbaijan of killing four of its soldiers in cross border raids.
Azerbaijan says Armenia killed five of its men in a similar operation. Its media on Monday (11 June) said there is still "intense shooting" from Armenian positions against Azerbaijani targets.
The reports are hard to verify because there are no outside monitors in the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
