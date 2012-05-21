Ad
euobserver
Madrid by night: Eurostat officials are checking the country's books (Photo: PromoMadrid/Max Alexander)

EU statistics office to double-check Spanish deficit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU statistical office, Eurostat, will this week send experts to Spain to double-check why the country's deficit for 2011 is worse than previously declared.

The move was confirmed by a commission spokeswoman on Monday (21 May), amid attempts by Spain to convince investors that it is different than Greece.

The Spanish government last week informed Eurostat that an investigation into regional spending, following the passage of a new financial disclosure law, revealed that the 201...

