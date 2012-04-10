Belgian far-right launch anti-immigrant website

Belgium's Flemish far-right party, the Vlaams Belang, has launched a website inciting people to denounce migrants suspected of criminal activity, such as working on the black or abusing social security benefits.

Spearheaded by a Flemish nationalist politician from Antwerp, Filip Dewinter, the project aims to collect tip-offs from anonymous citizens and pass them on to the police.

Dewinter in a statement published on Tuesday (10 April) said the Belgian government is "sweeping und...