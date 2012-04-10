Ad
euobserver
Belgian far-right party launched anti-immigration website on Tuesday (Photo: Wikipedia)

Belgian far-right launch anti-immigrant website

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Belgium's Flemish far-right party, the Vlaams Belang, has launched a website inciting people to denounce migrants suspected of criminal activity, such as working on the black or abusing social security benefits.

Spearheaded by a Flemish nationalist politician from Antwerp, Filip Dewinter, the project aims to collect tip-offs from anonymous citizens and pass them on to the police.

Dewinter in a statement published on Tuesday (10 April) said the Belgian government is "sweeping und...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Belgian far-right party launched anti-immigration website on Tuesday (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rule of Law

euobserver

