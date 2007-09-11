Ad
euobserver
Brussels should reach out to Serbia, says Mr Prodi (Photo: EUobserver)

EU should reach out to Serbia, Italian PM says

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg,

Italian prime minister Romano Prodi has called on the European Union to reach out to Serbia both politically and economically without waiting for a solution on the future status of Kosovo.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa in Slovenia on Monday (10 September), Mr Prodi said that the EU cannot resolve the problem without Serbia having a role in Europe.

"We [the EU] need to act quickly and have to show Serbia immediately that we give it gr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Kosovo future fuels serious EU divisions
Brussels should reach out to Serbia, says Mr Prodi (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections