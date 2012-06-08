Ad
A common EU copyright regime is closer following a deal between MEPs and ministers. (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

EU deal moves toward pan-European copyright rules

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU is moving towards a system of common copyright rules after a deal on so-called "orphan works" was reached by MEPs and ministers on Wednesday (6 June).

"Orphan works" include photos, films or pieces of writing which are covered by copyright but where the right holder cannot be found. Under the deal agreed by MEPs with the Danish Presidency, museums, libraries and individuals would have easier access to orphan works.

According to the text, which now requires the approval of ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

