Ashton keen to axe Congo conflict envoy

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is keen to cut the post of EU Special Representative (EUSR) to the Great Lakes in Africa at a turbulent time in the region.

According to an informal paper put forward by her office last month and seen by EUobserver, the Great Lakes position, currently filled by Dutch diplomat Roeland van de Geer, is to be terminated and its work carried out by Ashton's own official, former British diplomat Nicholas Westcott, instead.

The move is part o...