Microphones in the European Parliament are ready for the new commissioners hearings (Photo: EUobserver)

Political groups outline criteria for commissioner hearings

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Leaders of the four largest political groups in the European Parliament on Tuesday (15 December) called for transparency and complete information about the commissioner candidates ahead of the January hearings, with the Bulgarian nominee emerging as the most controversial.

"The hearings are a very powerful tool in the hands of the Parliament to check the skills and competences of commissioner candidates," Socialist group leader Martin Schulz said at a press conference.

