Signs of new EU-Brazil alliance on climate change

A summit between the European Union and Brazil in Stockholm on Tuesday (6 October) saw leaders call for added urgency on climate change negotiations.
Amid rhetoric suggesting the formation of a new strategic alliance on the topic, the two sides also announced their intention to meet again in November, just days before the start of UN climate change negotiations in Copenhagen.
"We want to increase the pressure on this climate debate," said Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt,...
