Ad
euobserver
Signs of a new alliance? (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

Signs of new EU-Brazil alliance on climate change

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A summit between the European Union and Brazil in Stockholm on Tuesday (6 October) saw leaders call for added urgency on climate change negotiations.

Amid rhetoric suggesting the formation of a new strategic alliance on the topic, the two sides also announced their intention to meet again in November, just days before the start of UN climate change negotiations in Copenhagen.

"We want to increase the pressure on this climate debate," said Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Signs of a new alliance? (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections