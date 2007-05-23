MEPs call for EU rules on patient mobility

The European Parliament has urged Brussels to come up with clear rules to overlook the free movement of patients across the EU, while rejecting initiatives to fully liberalise the bloc's health care sector.
MEPs backed on Wednesday (25 May) a report evaluating the exclusion of health services from a broad package on services hammered out last year, and called on the European Commission to put forward "an appropriate instrument" to deal with patient mobility.
The commission is curr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here