euobserver
EU leaders gave the green light to energy projects aimed at helping economic recovery (Photo: Kevin Connors)

EU leaders agree on energy projects

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday night put an end to a three-month long haggle over energy, broadband and agricultural projects worth €5 billion, finally agreeing the terms and the conditions for spending the funds, part of the EU's economic recovery plan.

"We have reached an agreement in principle on the allocation of this infrastructure recovery plan – gas, oil, energy infrastructure, broadband and rural development. We'll be carrying out projects in 2009 and 2010, with finance mechanisms that ...

EU Political
EU Political
