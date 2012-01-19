Ad
The parliament ushered in the new rules after a highly embarrassing cash-for-amendments scandal last year (Photo: European Parliament)

Finnish CEO tests EU parliament ethics code

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament's new ethics code is about to be put the test, as the CEO of the Finnish Chamber of Commerce bids to keep his job while becoming an MEP.

Risto E.J. Penttila, who came runner-up in the last EU election, is in line to become a euro deputy on 1 March in order to replace centre-right MEP Ville Itala, from the ruling National Coalition Party, who is moving to the Court of Auditors.

Penttila has been reluctant to give up his prestigious post and initially turned ...

