Barroso unveils new commission line-up

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has unveiled his new team of commissioners putting new people in all portfolios, and giving the weightiest economic posts to a Finn, a Spaniard and a Frenchman.

Containing 14 returning commissioners, including himself, Mr Barroso called his new line-up the "perfect blend of experience and new thinking."

Olli Rehn, previously overseeing enlargement, has taken the economic monetary affairs portfolio, a post vacated by Spain's Joaquin...