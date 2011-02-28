Ad
MEPs want to have a closer look at how data is being transferred to the US (Photo: Xoe Cranberry)

MEP: Swift 'secrecy' may hamper new data deals with US

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The secrecy in transposing an agreement allowing US investigators to access EU banking data for anti-terrorism purposes has irked MEPs who warn the European Commission and member states they may block other transatlantic data deals.

Last year, the so-called Swift agreement was the 'cause celebre' that made the European Parliament for the first time show up on the Obama administration's radar screen. After they vetoed the deal, in February 2010, MEPs managed to win a number of concession...

